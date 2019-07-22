10 Breathtaking China Travel Destinations

China is a country with diverse sights, cityscapes, and landscapes. There’s beauty to be found for any type of traveller. Here are 10 gorgeous photos taken in the most breathtaking places in China.

1. Fenghuang, Xiangxi

2. Rice Terraces, Guilin, Guangxi

3. Zhangjiajie, Hunan

4. Cityscape, Shanghai

5. Yangshuo, Guangxi

6. Lijiang, Yunan

7. Suzhou, Jiangsu

8. Temple of Heaven, Beijing

9. Drekong Monastery, Tibet

10. The Great Wall of China