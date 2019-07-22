inTravel

10 Breathtaking China Travel Destinations

China is a country with diverse sights, cityscapes, and landscapes. There’s beauty to be found for any type of traveller. Here are 10 gorgeous photos taken in the most breathtaking places in China.

1. Fenghuang, Xiangxi

2. Rice Terraces, Guilin, Guangxi

3. Zhangjiajie, Hunan

4. Cityscape, Shanghai

5. Yangshuo, Guangxi

6. Lijiang, Yunan

7. Suzhou, Jiangsu

8. Temple of Heaven, Beijing

9. Drekong Monastery, Tibet

10. The Great Wall of China

featured

Avatar

Written by chinaSMACK

Welcome to chinaSMACK. This is an archive of announcement posts and other posts without a specific author.

